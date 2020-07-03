Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVLV stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

