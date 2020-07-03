Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after buying an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after buying an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,572,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after buying an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.06.

ROK stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day moving average is $191.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

