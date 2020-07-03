Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNDI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

