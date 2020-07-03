Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNDI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group PLC
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group PLC
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Revolve Group Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Revolve Group Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report