Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 9,728 Shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

XWEB opened at $103.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $106.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.