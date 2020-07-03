Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 408.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 1,172,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 222,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $116,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $645,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,451. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

