J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,681 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.