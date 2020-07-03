Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $51,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6,813.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after buying an additional 26,651 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 27.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,266,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti cut their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

