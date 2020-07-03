Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 572.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 18.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,020,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 788,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 136,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

MCF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.19 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

