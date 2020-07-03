Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 897 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,287.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.