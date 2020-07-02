Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $204.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

