Invesco Ltd. Sells 16,435 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $107,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $959,795. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CorVel stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.