Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $57,000 in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSMX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

