Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $459.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.