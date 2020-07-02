Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,500 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.