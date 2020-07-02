Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 270.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Triumph Group worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSE:TGI opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $516.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

