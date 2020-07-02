FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFG. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FFG opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $884.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.27. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

