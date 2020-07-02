Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.