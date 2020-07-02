Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.
JRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
