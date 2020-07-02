Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.79. Discovery Communications posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,555,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 618,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 580,733 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

