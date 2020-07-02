Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $418.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

