Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LendingClub by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

LC opened at $4.55 on Thursday. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

