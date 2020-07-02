Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

