Axa Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Axa boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

