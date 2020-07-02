Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 348.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its holdings in Chemed by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $543,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 134,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $459.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.07. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

