Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 89,935 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 426.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,935 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $7,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 225.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 2,049,771 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 1,508,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 147.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.