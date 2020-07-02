Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

