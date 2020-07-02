Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $511,000 Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,776 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $438,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,991,550 shares of company stock worth $940,118,321. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

