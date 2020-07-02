Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 14,041 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

