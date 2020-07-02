Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Holdings Lowered by Axa

Axa trimmed its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,904 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 2.14% of Ambarella worth $35,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 619,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $17,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585 over the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

AMBA stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

