Axa Buys 22,374 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axa increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $485.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.19.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

