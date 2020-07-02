Invesco Ltd. Purchases 37,340 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.11% of Central Pacific Financial worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 173,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

