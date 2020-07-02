United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of United Community Banks worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

UCBI stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.