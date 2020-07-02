Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $133.49 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,153,233. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.