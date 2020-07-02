Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.53% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 122,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

MNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

