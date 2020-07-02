Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $594,105.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,466,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,266. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Shutterstock by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shutterstock by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $36.14 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

