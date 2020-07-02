Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSMX shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 402,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

