Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.00). General Motors reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

