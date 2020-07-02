The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -464.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.