Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) CEO Elliot Gibber Purchases 15,000 Shares

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) CEO Elliot Gibber acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Zedge Inc has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Zedge worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

