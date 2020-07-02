Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LSCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 193,088 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 312,452 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

