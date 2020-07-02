Eric Heinz Meerkamper Sells 10,000 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,706.80.

Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 4,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 13,400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $296.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 5,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $873.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $4,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $4,960.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,800 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $5,760.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $3,570.00.

Riwi Company Profile

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

