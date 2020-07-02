Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. Meet Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Meet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEET. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meet Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meet Group by 578.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 885,664 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

