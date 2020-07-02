Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $40.86 on Thursday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Analyst Recommendations for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Meet Group Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Meet Group Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on FLIR Systems
Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on FLIR Systems
Arch Coal Price Target Cut to $67.00
Arch Coal Price Target Cut to $67.00
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 411,083 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 411,083 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Tripadvisor Inc Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
Tripadvisor Inc Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp.
APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report