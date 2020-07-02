Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $40.86 on Thursday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

