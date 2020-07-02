Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.09% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

ARCH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $430.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

