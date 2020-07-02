APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 411,083 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411,083 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 637,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

