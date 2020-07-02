Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 60,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,052,987 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 762,188 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.74.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

