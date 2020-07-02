APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 3,749,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,366,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 870,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley cut SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $8.08 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.