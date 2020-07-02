Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 241,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of ESPR opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

