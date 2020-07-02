GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of GATX worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GATX by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GATX opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

