Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Arvinas worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $55,022,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,436,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

