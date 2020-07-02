Legal & General Group Plc Has $595,000 Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.82 and a beta of 1.62. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

